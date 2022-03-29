Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

