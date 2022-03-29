Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $338.53 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

