Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Jabil by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Jabil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,494. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.