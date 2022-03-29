Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,838 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 67.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,685,000 after acquiring an additional 634,735 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after acquiring an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 445,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th.

ONB stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.