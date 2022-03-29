Foundry Partners LLC Buys 56,115 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $317.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

