Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 208,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 3,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

