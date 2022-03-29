ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

NYSE FORG opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

