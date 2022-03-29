Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of F stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

