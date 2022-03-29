Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $93.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE FMX opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.