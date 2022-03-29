Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $93.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.86.
FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NYSE FMX opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.