Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FLO traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 132.10 ($1.73). 281,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,899. Flowtech Fluidpower has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.50 ($2.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.63. The stock has a market cap of £81.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.75.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

