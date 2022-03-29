FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FlexShopper by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FlexShopper by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FlexShopper by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

