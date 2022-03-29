FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FirstService by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FirstService by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

