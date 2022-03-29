First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

