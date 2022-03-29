First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

