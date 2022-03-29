First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Sabre were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sabre by 11,891.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 282,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

