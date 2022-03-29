First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF traded down $7.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. 327,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.