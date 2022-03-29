First Quadrant L P CA Sells 22,780 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $64,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.66. 168,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,176. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.54 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06.

