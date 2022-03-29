First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVA. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

