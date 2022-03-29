First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 130.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,728 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA:DJP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,368. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

