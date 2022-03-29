First Merchants Corp Trims Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.58. 18,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $485.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.91.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.05.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.