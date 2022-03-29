First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

