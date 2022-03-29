First Merchants Corp Purchases 5,097 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 71.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. 160,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,678. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

