First Merchants Corp Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $17.49 on Tuesday, hitting $767.37. 11,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $758.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $851.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

