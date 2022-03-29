First Merchants Corp Has $535,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $128.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

