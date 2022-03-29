First Merchants Corp Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. 91,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,756. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

