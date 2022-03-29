First Merchants Corp Boosts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,586,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,095,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

