First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) vs. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Financial Analysis

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 31.33% 9.77% 1.37% Limestone Bancorp 25.55% 11.85% 1.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Financial Bancorp. and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limestone Bancorp pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.43 $205.16 million $2.13 11.21 Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.51 $14.91 million $1.96 11.30

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Limestone Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 139 full service banking centers, 29 of which are leased facilities. It operates 62 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 62 banking centers in Indiana, and 12 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

