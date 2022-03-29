First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) versus Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Financial Analysis

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 27.95% 13.07% 0.98% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.79% 14.23% 1.28%

Risk and Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 5.74 $547.46 million $53.88 13.06 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $122.93 million 5.34 $50.15 million $2.45 13.20

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Citizens BancShares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus price target of $993.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $28.41, indicating a potential downside of 12.16%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its advisory services, include wealth planning, discretionary investment advisory services, insurance, brokerage, defined benefit and defined contribution services, private banking, trust, and special asset services. The firm delivers products and services to its customers through an extensive branch network, as well as digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. The company was founded on August 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

