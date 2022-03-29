FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Hits $48.78 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.78 million and $3.29 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002424 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003447 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 817,225,868 coins and its circulating supply is 484,663,042 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

