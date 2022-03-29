Financial Survey: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 0.99 $1.38 billion $34.53 8.62

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Omnichannel Acquisition and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $321.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group 11.62% 11.48% 3.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

