Financial Review: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -9.35% -91.96% 17.06% Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49%

30.7% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Ecoark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.66 -$32.07 million ($0.84) -7.06 Ecoark $15.56 million 4.27 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -3.15

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecoark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ecoark (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

