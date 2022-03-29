Financial Comparison: Katapult (KPLT) and The Competition

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Katapult to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Katapult and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.90% -1.01% 5.60%

Volatility & Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Katapult and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 170 705 1025 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.94%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 50.41 Katapult Competitors $1.72 billion $146.45 million 4.81

Katapult’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Katapult peers beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

