Financial Analysis: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) vs. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb and Vacasa are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb -5.88% -5.84% -1.67% Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70%

This table compares Airbnb and Vacasa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $5.99 billion 18.77 -$352.03 million ($0.76) -230.13 Vacasa $889.06 million 4.47 -$142.03 million N/A N/A

Vacasa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbnb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Airbnb and Vacasa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 1 17 14 0 2.41 Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63

Airbnb presently has a consensus target price of $201.94, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Vacasa has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.15%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Airbnb.

Summary

Vacasa beats Airbnb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

