Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Buys £19,987 in Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Neale bought 199,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987 ($26,181.56).

Shares of FTC opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Filtronic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

