Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Buys £19,987 in Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Neale bought 199,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987 ($26,181.56).
Shares of FTC opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Filtronic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).
