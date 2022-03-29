Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.37 or 0.07175139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.71 or 1.00209429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

