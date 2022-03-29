FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FNHC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31. FedNat has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
