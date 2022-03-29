Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,287. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $4,714,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

