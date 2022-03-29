Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of FTCH opened at $14.73 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

