Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €21.00 ($23.08) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €17.50 ($19.23).

OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Fagron has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

