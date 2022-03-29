Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €21.00 ($23.08) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €17.50 ($19.23).
OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Fagron has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72.
Fagron Company Profile (Get Rating)
