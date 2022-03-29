Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

EYEN stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 36,030 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,009.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 10,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,030 shares of company stock valued at $251,009. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eyenovia by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Eyenovia (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

