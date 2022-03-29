Exscientia Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia’s (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 30th. Exscientia had issued 13,850,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $304,700,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

