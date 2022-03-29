Expensify (EXFY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXFY opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

