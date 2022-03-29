Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.08.

Adobe stock traded up $14.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.02. 136,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,761. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

