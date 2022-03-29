Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM opened at $6.95 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -363.60%.

In related news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

