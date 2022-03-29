Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on the stock.
Shares of EMAN stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. Everyman Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.10).
Everyman Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.