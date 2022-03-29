Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on the stock.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. Everyman Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.