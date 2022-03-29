Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.77

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.77 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 9.66 ($0.13). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 33,349,542 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £285.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.77. The company has a current ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

