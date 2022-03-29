Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to benefit from acquisitions and organic means, including adding new customers and expanding the area of operation. The planned investment of $3 billion through 2024 will further expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. The consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to continue with shareholder-friendly moves. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, Its performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 29,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after purchasing an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

