Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of 233.17 and a beta of 0.20. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

