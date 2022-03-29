Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

WSO stock opened at $303.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.13. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $12,945,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

