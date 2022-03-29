Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.